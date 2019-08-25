It's official. the rumored Breaking Bad motion picture uncloaked itself to reveal a theatrical trailer, a release date, and a working title, much thanks to Netflix, the production house/streaming platform overseeing the final product. The Breaking Bad film, titled El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, will focus squarely on "Jesse Pinkman" as portrayed by Aaron Paul. The character was last seen flying the coop in a Chevrolet El Camino, so it's safe to say, the story will pick up on the open road.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan and is set to debut exclusively on Netflix as of October 11th, 2019 aka very soon! An arrangement was also written up, in which AMC, the cable network that housed Season 1-through-5, will get first dibs on a small-screen airing of the project (at a later date).