Netflix has recently unveiled a list highlighting its top 10 original series and movies. The list is based on the past 12 months and was yielded from an analytical overview of accrued views. Interestingly, Strangers Things has topped the list with 64 million views and we have previously reported on it. The news placed season three beyond its predecessors, and it's likely that a major cliffhanger will lead to a direct increase come next year. And with a fourth season having been renewed, it seems entirely likely that the Netflix Original series will only get bigger.

Up next, we find the Umbrella Academy which accrued a total of 45 million views. Next, we find the powerful Spanish crime-series La Casa De Papel also known as Money Heist which got a noticeable 44 million views this year. Following these two, we also find the stalker-romance You along with the comedic British series Sex Education. These made for an interesting Top 5. We also found Ava DuVernay's powerful When They See Us has also been listed as most viewed along with another Spanish feature, the teen-drama series Elite. The countdown is now back to zero, and the streaming platform is expecting to give us new numbers within next year. Which show do you think will top this list then?

