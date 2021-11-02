As many streaming services for television and movies are on the rise nowadays, their ultimate competition will always be Netflix. Netflix pioneered the streaming age we currently live in, but that status doesn't seem to satisfy them enough anymore.

Tomorrow (Nov. 4), Netflix will grow an extra appendage and launch their Netflix Games division. The service will be for mobile devices, and available for free to all current Netflix subscribers.

In the official announcement tweet, the company states there will be no additional cost to users: "It’s early days, but we’re excited to start bringing you exclusive games, with no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases."

The service will only be available to Android users to start out, as they hope to bring iOS devices along in the near future. To access the games, users will go the Neflix app, click on the "Netflix Games" tab, select their desired game and download it to their device through their phone's app store.

Five games will be available at launch, and are exclusive to Netflix Games. Two are based on Netflix original shows: Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game, while the other three are generic titles like Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up.

But, these early games hint that Netflix will continue to create games based on the shows that their streaming platform puts out. So, as Netflix originals become popular, perhaps their accompanying games will too.

At the moment, it is not clear what the timetable is for Apple devices to gain the ability to access Netflix Games, or if gamers will be able to stream themselves playing on their mobile devices.

But, tomorrow is a huge step in the right direction for Netflix going down the gaming avenue.