Summer is approaching fast, and if you’re still skeptical about taking your chances in the great outdoors, Netflix has a long list of exclusive movie titles ready to be released all summer long.

The streaming service is set to start its new wave of original content as early as May with Monster, a courtroom drama starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Jennifer Hudson, and they'll be carrying out releases until August with the highly-anticipated Kissing Booth 3.

For those who favor nostalgia, a remake of the 90’s rom-com She’s All That starring TikTok influencer Addison Rae and The Game Plan’s Madison Pettis will be available on August 27.

From There’s Someone Inside Your House, a serial killer film for the horror fans, to Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood documentary, their wide range of flicks shows that there will more than likely be something for everyone.

When competing with Disney Plus’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and the upcoming Black Widow film expected to hit the theatres and the streaming service on July 9, Netflix has some primetime contenders to take back the crown, as well.

While many of the official trailers haven’t been released yet, Netflix premiered their Summer Movie Preview Trailer this past week, giving sneak peeks to several action-packed films. Watch the full trailer below.

While many of the official trailers haven't been released yet, Netflix premiered their Summer Movie Preview Trailer this past week, giving sneak peeks to several action-packed films.




