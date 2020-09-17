Television personality Jerry Harris, known for his role in Netflix's breakout docuseries Cheer, has been arrested on charges relating to the production of child pornography.

The news of the arrest is the latest in a turbulent week for Harris that saw an FBI raid to his Naperville, Illinois home and a lawsuit alleging "child exploitation and abuse."

Harris was one of the standout students featured on Cheer, which examines the world of competitive cheerleading, and became a fan favourite due to his big personality. The show won two Primetime Emmys and was nominated for four more, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. The final instalment of the Emmys telecast airs tonight and it is unclear if the news of Harris' arrest will be addressed as of yet.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

In the lawsuit filed earlier this week, two twin brothers alleged that Harris had repeatedly requested "explicit" photos and also sent unsolicited "sexually explicit photos and videos." They also alleged that Harris had regularly attempted to initiate conversations that were "sexual in nature." The brothers were 13 at the time and Harris was 19.

In response to the lawsuit, a spokesperson for Harris shared a statement denying the allegations.

"We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager," they said. "We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed."

There has been no new statement yet from Harris' camp in light of his arrest. Netflix has yet to issue a statement.