Netflix has recently snagged DC Comics' Sandman as part of its upcoming series to be produced and released on the streaming platform. According to the Hollywood Reporter, sources inform that Netflix has signed a massive financial deal with Warner Bros to get the graphic novel adapted into a live-action series. Accordingly, the drama was picked up and will consist of a total of 11 episodes. Thus far, the upcoming TV series is considered to be the most expensive DC has ever done. Allain Heinberg (Grey's Anatomy, Wonder Woman) is set to both write the show and serve as showrunner on the straight-to-series drama. New Line previously attempted to convert the Gaiman-monthly comic into a film but failed.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A VP at Netflix shared the following: "We're thrilled to partner with the brilliant team that is Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg to finally bring Neil's iconic comic book series, The Sandman, to life onscreen. From its rich characters and storylines to its intricately built-out worlds, we're excited to create an epic original series that dives deep into this multi-layered universe beloved by fans around the world." The Sandman series will take after Gaiman's horror fantasy and mythology tale about Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, and the Endless, a powerful group of siblings which include Death, Despair, Destruction, Desire, Delirium, and Dream.

