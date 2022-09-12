Netflix has shared a new trailer for Kid Cudi's upcoming series, Entergalactic, which is inspired by his next studio album of the same name. The project is expected to be released on the same day as the show, later this month.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Cudi wrote, "ENTERGALACTIC TRAILER!! 1ST SEASON & ALBUM DROPS SEPT 30 ONLY ON NETFLIX!! I am so excited for u all to experience it. You have NO idea what ur in for. GET FUCKIN READY BABY."



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

According to Netflix, Entergalactic follows "two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City." One of the artists, Jabari, will be played by Cudi, while the other, Meadow, will be voiced by Jessica Williams. Other members of the cast include Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, and Macaulay Culkin.

In a recent cover story for Esquire, Cudi described the show as his version of a visual album, adding that the project will be a love story of sorts.

Kid Cudi isn't the only rapper that Netflix is currently working with. The streaming service also recently ordered The Vince Staples Show, a fictional series loosely inspired by Staples’ upbringing in Long Beach, California.

Check out the trailer for Entergalactic below, and be on the lookout for the series on Netflix on September 30th.