After making allegations of bias pay, Mo'nique has finally filed a lawsuit against Netflix over discriminatory pay. However, Netflix does not seem like they're backing down from this. They've issued a statement claiming that they did offer her negotiations over her 2017 special.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"We care deeply about inclusion, equity, and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously,” a rep for Netflix said in a statement. “We believe our opening offer to Mo’Nique was fair — which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit.”

In her suit against Netflix, she accused the company of "bias discriminatory" offer to her. Mo'nique was offered $500K for her special while her male and non-black female peers in the industry received higher offers. "Despite Mo’Nique’s extensive résumé and documented history of comedic success, when Netflix presented her with an offer of employment for an exclusive stand-up comedy special, Netflix made a lowball offer that was only a fraction of what Netflix paid other (non-Black female) comedians," it reads in the docs she filed. “When the talent was not a Black woman, Netflix offered to pay, and did pay, astronomically more than it pays to Black women like it offered to Mo'Nique."

Mo'nique has previously received support from Chance The Rapper for speaking out against Netflix over their alleged discriminatory bias against her.