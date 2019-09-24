After releasing a teaser during the Emmys the other night, Netflix has gone ahead and released the full-length trailer for the upcoming El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

The two-minute trailer suggests that El Camino will pick up right where Breaking Bad‘s series finale left off. After fleeing the Nazi compound, a bruised and broken-down Jesse reunites with Skinny Pete, who looks utterly stunned to see his disheveled friend at his doorstep. Once again, there’s barely any dialogue, other than Jesse confirming that he’s “ready” for something, but the new footage will surely get fans excited for the movie.

“If, after 12 years, you haven’t watched Breaking Bad, you’re probably not going to start now,” creator and director Vince Gilligan said about El Camino. “If you do, I hope that this movie would still be engaging on some level, but there’s no doubt in my mind that you won’t get as much enjoyment out of it. We don’t slow down to explain things to a non-Breaking Bad audience. I thought early on in the writing of the script, ‘Maybe there’s a way to have my cake and eat it too. Maybe there’s a way to explain things to the audience.’ If there was a way to do that, it eluded me.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie comes out October 11 on Netflix. Check out the trailer (below).