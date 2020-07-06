Streaming giant Netflix has a new documentary that is sure to turn into a viral sensation. While this doc lacks tigers, it does have veterans. The groundbreaking and emotional story follows Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch and his family over the course of 10 years. Sgt. Eisch struggles with PTSD after experiencing a horrific trauma in Afghanistan, which resulted in a lost leg. “He’s a lot more on edge lately. I’m not sure his injuries were worth it all,” states the eerie voiceover in the trailer.

“This intimate documentary from The New York Times follows a former platoon sergeant and his two young sons over almost a decade, chronicling his return home after a serious combat injury in Afghanistan,” the summary of the Netflix documentary states. “Originating as part of a 2010 project on a battalion’s year long deployment, reporters-turned-filmmakers Catrin Einhorn and Leslye Davis stuck with the story to trace the long term effects of military service on a family.”

“I do want to have kids eventually,” Eisch’s son declares in the trailer. “And I don’t want my kids to go through what I went through.” Father Soldier Son touches down on Netflix on July 17. Check out the new trailer below.