Netflix is stepping forward to help workers in the entertainment industry who are temporarily out of work after most television and film productions were shut down as a result of coronavirus, by setting up a $100 million relief fund. As coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, the threat of contraction has caused tons of industries to virtually shut down as a temporary measure. The inability to work from home or adjust to these changing conditions has caused tons of people around the world to be out of work, including those in the entertainment industry. Plenty of film and television productions have closed down until the pandemic settles down, leading plenty of workers on these sets to lose their jobs. According to Uproxx, an estimated 120,000 people in the entertainment industry have had their jobs impacted by these production shutdowns around the world.

In an effort to relieve some of the financial burden of facing unemployment as a result of coronavirus, Netflix has set up a $100 million fund for entertainment industry workers. As a major player in the industry, the Netflix team feels a responsibility to offer assistance to the people who keep the business running. As The Guardian points out, much of this fund will go toward employees that have been affected by Netflix’s own production shutdowns.

“The Covid-19 crisis is devastating for many industries, including the creative community,” Ted Sarandos, the chief content officer at Netflix, said in a statement. “Almost all television and film production has now ceased globally – leaving hundreds of thousands of crew and cast without jobs. These include electricians, carpenters and drivers, many of whom are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project basis. This community has supported Netflix through the good times, and we want to help them through these hard times, especially while governments are still figuring out what economic support they will provide.” According to The Guardian, in addition to the fund, Netflix has agreed to pay two weeks’ worth of wages to workers. They will also be donating $15 million to various non-profit organizations that offer emergency relief to out-of-work cast and crew members in countries where Netflix has major productions.