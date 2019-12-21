Earlier this week, Netflix revealed the premiere date and the first look for season two of Narcos: Mexico.

The show will be available on February 13th, 2020. As for plot details, not much was provided, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, season two of Narcos: Mexico "will continue to chronicle the missteps, ill-conceived agendas and corruption on both sides of the border that have led to a dangerous present in the failed war on drugs. It’s the mid-1980s, as Félix Gallardo’s super cartel splinters under its own dark weight and social and political shifts within Mexico prompt its desperate government’s most brazen corruption. Meanwhile, the American effort to exact revenge for Camerana's execution leads them further away from any hope for justice. The cycle of violence rages on."

Showrunner Eric Newman describes season two by saying, "To understand the current level of drug violence in Mexico you have to understand how it all started, and truly grasp America’s integral role in it. The second season of Narcos: Mexico is a Pandora’s box, the contents of which we still struggle in vain, 30 years later, to try and contain."

