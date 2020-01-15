In 2018, Oscar-winning actress, Mo'Nique revealed that she was suing the highly-popularized movie-streaming service, Netflix, for racial and gender discrimination after only being offered $500,000 for a standup special and claiming that her male/white counterparts received millions for their work.

Now, a new development in the lawsuit has risen with the streaming platform claiming that they have evidence that Mo'Nique was not discriminated against. In court documents obtained by The Blast, Netflix is asking the court to dismiss Mo'Nique's claims. The documentation reads:

"Plaintiff fails, however, to allege any facts showing that the compensation offered her was the product of discrimination. To the contrary, her Complaint contradicts its core premise by noting that other persons of color, other women, and another African- American woman (like Plaintiff) have been paid substantially more money to create comedy specials for Netflix’s streaming service than what was offered to Plaintiff. And Plaintiff fails to explain why she was entitled to be offered what the stars to whom she compares herself were offered for creating such comedy specials."

Mo'Nique's original lawsuit stated, "Despite Mo'Nique’s extensive résumé when presented with an opportunity to do an exclusive stand-up comedy special for Netflix, she was given a low-ball offer that was only a fraction of what Netflix paid other comedians."

Mo'Nique's original claim detailed Jerry Seinfeld's $100 million deal with Netflix for two stand-up specials as well as Amy Schumer's $11 million offer and Dave Chappelle's $60 million offer for three specials. It also added, "When the talent was not a Black woman, Netflix offered to pay, and did pay, astronomically more than it pays to Black women like it offered to Mo'Nique."

Throughout Mo'Nique's debacle with Netflix, she's gained the support of fellow entertainers in the business and earned a Las Vegas residency out of the conflict. With some of Mo'Nique's evidence being public knowledge and Netflix pushing back, these future court proceedings are going to be intriguing. Stick with HNHH as details unfold in the Mo'Nique vs. Netflix saga.