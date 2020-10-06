The COVID-19 pandemic has brought filming for many upcoming movies and shows to a standstill— thankfully, Selena: The Series is among the few productions to make a swift recovery.

In a stroke of good fortune for fans of the late singing icon, Netflix has revealed that Part One of the two-part series Selena: The Series will be available for streaming on December 4, 2020. The Walking Dead actress Christian Serratos will portray Selena Quintanilla in the show, alongside fellow actors Seidy Lopez as Selena’s mother, Marcella Quintanilla, Gabriel Cavarria as her brother, A.B, Neomi Gonzalez as her sister, Suzette, and Madison Taylor Baez as young Selena.

Known as the “Queen of Tejano Music”, Selena was and still is widely celebrated and regarded as one of the brightest stars in entertainment of the late 20th century. Selena’s untimely death at 23 years old upon being murdered by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, left the world shocked and in mourning, but her legacy lives on.

Christian Serratos - Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images



The one-minute teaser posted to Twitter early Tuesday morning has already stirred a great deal of excitement among fans of the “La Carcacha” singer. Without revealing too much about the show, the black-and-white clip depicts Selena taking the stage and belting out her hit song “Como La Flor,” with her dad offering soothing words of encouragement in the background.

Watch the clip below. Let us know if you'll be tuning into the series.

[via]