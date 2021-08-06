Well it looks like we’re going to have to wait till next year to see the new season of Stranger Things. On Friday, Netflix released a new 30-second teaser for their widely popular supernatural series, which confirmed that Season 4 will premiere in 2022.

The new teaser, which includes classic moments from the first three seasons, shows fans a quick glance into what they can expect in the upcoming season. From what we see, there’s a new demagogue monster, an amusement park scene and a creepy old clock that will come into play. Albeit its quick, the teaser leaves fans wanting more and anticipating what’s to come in the new season.

Charley Gallay/ Getty Images

“Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’ (Hopper); he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other,” series creators the Duffer brothers said last year. “Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more.”

Check out the teaser (below) and look for it to air Friday night during the Tokyo Olympics on NBC. Who’s excited for the new season?

