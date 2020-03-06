With Ozark season three returning to Netflix later this month, a brand new trailer detailing the Byrde family's new casino venture has officially arrived. Over the past two years, the Ozark writing team has been diligently working to develop one of the best fictional storylines to hit television since The Sopranos and The Wire. Now, the highly-popularized crime-drama series is prepared to take things to a new level as the show returns on March 27. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Emmy Award-winning actor/director Jason Bateman, who plays Martin “Marty” Byrde, will be making massive strides in the quiet resort community of Osage Beach, Missouri as he curates one of the biggest business ventures the town has ever seen. While the money laundering Byrde family attempts to keep their life of crime a secret, they are faced with more attention from a multitude of international crime syndicates trying to take control of their empire.

In the two-minute trailer, it appears that Wendy Byrde (played by Laura Linney) will take on the role of one of the main antagonists this upcoming season. Charlotte Byrde (played by Sofia Hublitz), Jonah Byrde (played by Skylar Gaertner), Ruth Langmore (played by Julia Garner) all make appearances in the season snippet while newcomer, Joseph Sikora, who's known for his role as Tommy Egan, on 50 Cent's Power has a pivotal role on the show.

Back in Jan., Netflix provided Ozark fans with a teaser of the new season, but now with the unveiling of this brand new trailer, followers of the drug-fueled, embezzlement show have something to look forward come Friday, March 27. Check out the trailer for season three of Netflix's Ozark below.