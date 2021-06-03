After over a year (plus) of staying inside, Netflix has decided to release a current list of their most-watched original films of all time. This list is a great way to see what the average household enjoys, and Netflix is notoriously secretive about their numbers. Most of the films currently have well over 70 million views, except for Zack Synder’s Army of the Dead (2021), its view count is projected since the film has only been out for three weeks.

Besides Synder’s new film, new additions to the most-viewed list include Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Old Guard (2020) starring Charlize Theron, Harry Bradbeer’s Enola Holmes (2020) starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, Henry Joost, and Ariel Schulman’s Project Power (2020) starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and finally, George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky (2020) where hestars alongside Felicity Jones.

Meanwhile, the top 5 on the list are essentially a copy-paste of last year’s list, including the view counts, with the exception of Kyle Newacheck’s Murder Mystery starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. In the past year, the film has gained 10 million more views since last year, maintaining their 5th place in this year’s list.

Check out the complete list, and their view counts below.

Extraction with 99 million views Bird Box with 89 million views Spenser Confidential with 85 million views 6 Underground with 83 million views Murder Mystery with 83 million views The Old Guard with 78 million views Enola Holmes with 76 million views Project Power with 75 million views The Midnight Sky and Army of the Dead tied at 72 million views.

[via]