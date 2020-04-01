The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a worldwide lockdown while everyone anticipates a cure to be found. Though some health officials have stated that a vaccine will only come out in the fall of 2021, a scientist from Netflix's Pandemic series has suggested that he may have found a potential cure for the virus.

San Francisco doctor Jacob Glanville took to Twitter where he revealed a possible COVID-19 therapeutic antidote. The biotech company Distributed Bio owned by Glanville said that they found a potential antibody therapy that can possibly cure COVID-19 "by blocking the novel coronavirus from infecting human cells."

The possible cure is set to be tested on The U.S military as Distributed Bio plans to send it to the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Disease. If this ends up becoming a promising cure, it will then be used for human trials in the future.

“I’m happy to report that my team has successfully taken five antibodies that back in 2002 were determined to bind and neutralize, block and stop the SARS virus,” Glanville told the Radio New Zealand program Checkpoint, per The New York Post. “We’ve evolved them in our laboratory, so now they very vigorously block and stop the SARS-CoV-2 [COVID-19] virus as well.”

This isn't a permanent solution, though, as Glanville stated that it would last eight to 10 weeks.

“Those antibodies will surround and stick all over a virus and make it so it’s no longer infectious," Glanville said. "You could also give it to a doctor or a nurse or an elderly person and they would then have those antibodies in them that would prevent them from getting infected in the first place.”

Hopefully, this leads to an actual solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

