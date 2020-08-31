Netflix is making a live-action Resident Evil series inspired by the popular video game franchise. The streaming platform ordered eight episodes of the show, which will be overseen by Supernatural co-showrunner Andrew Dabb.

"Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time," Dabb said. "I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first-ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before."

The series will take focus on two separate timelines that revolve around Jade Wesker (presumably the child of Albert Wesker, a main antagonist from the games). Here's what the official synopsis says:

“In the first timeline, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world,” reads the official description. “Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than 15 million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now 30, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past — about her sister, her father and herself — continue to haunt her.”

No release date has been set.

