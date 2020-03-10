Unless you've been living under a rock, you've heard about the new reality dating series on Netflix called Love Is Blind, which shows couples building a connection and getting engaged without ever seeing each other. Bonds are created within a set of meditative pods, where contestants cannot see the people they are speaking to. The first season is officially complete and, of the couples formed, one stood out as a favourite for many: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton. After getting down on one knee, Cameron and Lauren took a vacation with the rest of the cast to solidify their physical connection and, once they got back home, they were introduced to each other's parents. Cameron won Lauren's mother over by spitting some bars for her in a somewhat cringe-worthy display, so it shouldn't be surprising that he was asked to drop a freestyle during his recent visit to Sway In The Morning.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Currently running press for the show, Lauren and Cameron Hamilton took a trip to Sway's Universe to speak about the craziness that occurred this season, detailing their bond and how being in an interracial relationship changed both of their views on love. Sway even got Cameron to re-create one of the weirdest moments on the show, asking him to rap a quick freestyle.

"I got a neuroscience girl, yeah I call her The Brain/Her body's looking right but her head is insane," brags the reality star while barring out about his wife.

Listen to the display below at the 26:30 mark.