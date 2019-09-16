Netflix Lands Global Streaming Rights To "Seinfeld"

For those who like the show Friends and were upset and saddened when Netflix removed the show from its service, then maybe just maybe the latest news that Seinfeld will be heading to the streaming catalog will bring on some joy. Netflix has just announced that it has acquired the global streaming rights for the nine seasons and 180 episodes of the show that will be available in 2021.

The show will hit Netflix in two years because Hulu still has the rights to the comedy and its contract is up in 2021 where Netflix will then take over. “Seinfeld is the television comedy that all television comedy is measured against. It is as fresh and funny as ever and will be available to the world in 4K for the first time,” Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer for Netflix, said of the news. “We can’t wait to welcome Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer to their new global home on Netflix.”



Fernando Leon/Getty Images

Seinfeld follows four single friends - Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Elaine Benes and Cosmo Kramer - who deal with trails and tribulations of living and working in New York City.

Who's a fan of the show?