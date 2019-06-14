Netflix is expanding its content to a whole new level since making moves to turn its beloved series into video games, Bloomberg reports. Stranger Things 3: The Game is already in motion and will debut July 4th, the same day that season three of the series hits Netflix. The streaming service has also secured the rights to The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a prequel series to the 1980s Jim Henson film.

Netflix isn't producing the games itself but instead, licensing the characters to studios outside to bring the games to life. “We’re looking for opportunities to extend the universe of these shows and films into other mediums,” Chris Lee, the director of interactive games at Netflix, said. “To me, it was really obvious to try to do that into video games.”

Netflix's games will be available on most major gaming consoles as well as PC's.

Speaking of Stranger Things, Netflix dropped off a whole new synopsis ahead of the season premiere, getting fans more ready than ever. “It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood," the description reads.

"Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”