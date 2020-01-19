Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stunned the world, and mostly the UK, when they announced their quasi-retirement from the royal family. The couple will be leaving their royal titles behind, although the world will still view them as royalty. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," wrote Harry and Meghan on a social media post. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent."



As reported by the New York Post, the couple has drawn the interest of Netflix. Meghan already has some work lined up from Disney, so it makes sense that Netflix would be a viable business option for her and Harry. “Who wouldn’t be interested?” Netflix's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, replied when asked about collaborations with the couple. “Yes, for sure,” Sarandos confirmed. Netflix is attempting to stave off the competition in the form of Disney+ and the plethora of other streaming services being offered now. Locking down Meghan and Harry would go a long way for the streaming service in attracting, and keeping, new subscribers.