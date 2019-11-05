Dr. Seuss is responsible for some of the most beloved children's books of all-time and some of the most memorable characters as well. His imagination was truly incredible and many of his works have been adapted for movies and television. The next book of his to receive the TV treatment is none other than the classic story, Green Eggs & Ham. Thanks to Netflix and Ellen Degeneres, the book is turning into a television series the first season will be dropping this Friday, November 8th.

There are supposed to be 13 episodes in this first season and there will be some voices you will certainly recognize. According to Hypebeast, some of the actors involved in the project are Tracy Morgan, Adam Devine, Diane Keaton, Keegan-MichaelKey, and Eddie Izzard. Netflix recently dropped a couple of trailers for the show and you can check them out below.

There are a plethora of great shows on Netflix now but with Green Eggs & Ham, there will be something for the whole family to enjoy. While some kids might not have been subjected to Dr. Seuss just yet, many adults will surely remember this classic story.

So far, the show looks like it could be pretty intriguing and will appeal to those looking for some nostalgia. Let us know in the comments if you plan on watching.