Today, Netflix has broken the silence, becoming the first major Hollywood Studio to offer public thoughts on Georgia's controversial abortion laws. Though actors and production companies have been vocal in their criticism on the ongoing legislation debate, which looks to dismantle the groundwork once set by the Rode V. Wade ruling of 1973, many in the industry have remained unsure on how to best proceed. Some have threatened to boycott altogether, while others cited the employed women and people of color that would suffer should a boycott be placed in effect. Now, Netflix has come through with their own take on the ongoing debacle, as per a report from Variety.

Vice News Doc on the new Abortion Law

Given that Georgia has provided many studios with a high tax incentive, the city has become a hub for production, with shows like The Walking Dead and Stranger Things filming on location there. Yet that may not always be the case, should the stricter abortion laws actually come to pass. Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos has offered his take, explaining that for now, they will remain cautiously in place.

"We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law," he explains. "It's why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we'll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we'd rethink our entire investment in Georgia."

Should the bill actually pass in January, abortions would become illegal once a fetal heartbeat is detected. In the meantime, Netflix will continue producing in Georgia, though their open-ended take has set the tone for the moves to follow.

