13 Reasons Why has become one of the most popular Netflix original series. However, it hasn't gained prominence on the streaming platform without its fair share of backlash. In an era where people are talking about mental health and depression more openly than ever before, the show did highlight an epidemic among the youth. However, it's season 1 finale where Hannah Baker takes her own life that raised concerns among medical experts and viewers. Many believed that it may have inspired copycat suicides among teens. Nearly two years after initially airing, Netflix has now decided to take the scene out of the series.

"We’ve heard from many young people that ’13 Reasons Why’ encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help—often for the first time," Netflix said in a statement. "As we prepare to launch season three later this summer, we’ve been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we’ve decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from season one.”

The scene now depicts Hannah Baker looking at her reflection in a mirror before showing her parents react to her suicide. Showrunner Brian Yorkey issued a statement reiterating the decision to remove the scene.

"As we ready to launch season three, we have heard concerns about the scene from Dr. Christine Moutier at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and others, and have agreed with Netflix to re-edit it," Yorkey said. "No one scene is more important than the life of the show, and its message that we must take better care of each other. We believe this edit will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers.”