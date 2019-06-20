Summer is finally here in full and while that should mean more time spent outside, in the park, at a lake or whatever outdoor excursion you prefer, Netflix is making the idea of staying in and watching a movie seem very appealing. Anticipated content is hitting the platform every other day and the latest example of what's to come is the action film Point Blank.

The official trailer arrived today that shows the risk Anthony Mackie's character has to go through to get his family and unborn child back safe and sound.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"When his pregnant wife is kidnapped and held as collateral, Paul, an ER nurse, must team with the badly injured career criminal and murder suspect under his charge in order to save the lives of his wife and unborn child. Pitted against rival gangs and a deadly ring of corrupt cops, the unlikely duo find a way to survive together in the fight of their lives," the synopsis reads.

The movie premieres on Netflix on July 12th. Peep the official trailer below and let us know if you're adding it to your list of must-watch content.