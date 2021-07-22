The hit 2006 documentary Cocaine Cowboys is finding a second wind with the upcoming Netflix series. The streaming platform released the trailer for the six-part series on Wednesday, two weeks ahead of the show’s premiere.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami continues to dive deep into the lives of the infamous childhood friends Augusto "Willy" Falcon and Salvador "Sal" Magluto. The Cuban exiles are suspected to have brought in more than 75 tons of cocaine into the states in the 80s.

The two "world champion powerboat racers managed to skillfully outrun and outmaneuver prosecution for decades before the chase finally came to an end," according to the official Netflix release.

Due to their Robin Hood-like approach to the extreme profits from their drug business, Willy and Sal affectionately became known as "Los Muchachos" in the bustling city and became two of Miami's biggest celebrities of the decade.

Fifteen years after the original film, the project remains under the direction of Billy Corben. The series will include "interviews with people who were close to the two, their defense team, and the feds tasked with taking them down."

Tap in on Netflix on August 4 and check out the trailer below.

