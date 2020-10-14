The Cuties controversy continues. Netflix has been embroiled in backlash—and even received an indictment—over the film Cuties that features young girls dancing and acting provocatively. First, the streaming service was accused of sexualizing children following the unveiling of the movie's artwork, but even after they changed the images, the public wasn't letting Netflix off of the hook.

On Monday (October 13) while speaking with the Mipcom market, Ted Sarandos, Netflix's Co-Chief Executive Officer, defended Cuties and responded to the indictment. “It’s a little surprising in 2020 America that we’re having a discussion about censoring storytelling,” said Sarandos, according to Deadline.

“It’s a film that is very misunderstood with some audiences, uniquely within the United States,” he added. “The film speaks for itself. It’s a very personal coming of age film, it’s the director’s story and the film has obviously played very well at Sundance without any of this controversy and played in theatres throughout Europe without any of this controversy.”

Sarandos reportedly added that Netflix didn't change anything associated with the film prior to making it available for streaming.

[via]