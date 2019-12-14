In a press release, earlier this week, Netflix announced they were working on an upcoming limited series centered around the music streaming platform Spotify.

Noam Galai / Getty Images

It will take inspiration from the book "Spotify Untold" by authors Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud and be directed by Per-Olav Sørensen.

Netflix describes the series by writing, "At the height of piracy, established heavy-hitters were fighting against where the turbulent music industry was heading. The series centers around young Swedish tech entrepreneur, Daniel Ek, and his partner Martin Lorentzon, who revolutionized a whole industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world. It is a story about how hard convictions, unrelenting will, access and big dreams can help small players challenge the status quo by evolving the way we can all listen to music."

Executive producer Berna Levin adds that it is, “The story of how a small band of Swedish tech industry insiders transformed music – how we listen to it and how it’s made – is truly a tale for our time. Not only is this a story about the way all our lives have changed in the last decade, it’s about the battle for cultural and financial influence in a globalized, digitized world.”

Netflix did not provide a release date for the untitled series.