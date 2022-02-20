Dave Chappelle is set to executive produce several new comedy specials for Netflix, titled Chappelle’s Home Team, which will showcase comedians selected by Chappelle. Each comic will be introduced by Chappelle during their respective special.

The comics will all have had an impact on Chappelle's career over the past 30 years.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The first special to hit the streaming platform will be Earthquake: Legendary, which will debut on February 28.

“Comedian Earthquake shakes up the stage and delivers aftershocks while going in hard on health as wealth, prostate exams and disciplining kids," Netflix says.

Donnell Rawlings will also be included in the series; however, his special “will be announced at a future time.”

“I’ve been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career,” Chappelle said in a statement. “Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment.”

Chappelle's last Netflix special, The Closer, was released in 2021 and was met with a polarizing response. The piece inspired an employee walkout at Netflix in response to material deemed transphobic.

