For those who are patiently waiting for season five of Netflix's beloved Black Mirror, we have good news since the streaming service has announced a spin-off series dubbed Little Black Mirror that will hold you over in the meantime. The series will be viewable on YouTube and features a variety of Latinx social-media stars acting in three “mini-stories."

The episodes will stay focused on tech-inspired crazy happenings but pertaining to Spanish-speaking audiences. The episodes will be released on YouTube on May 26th, June 2nd, and June 6th respectively - peep the trailer below.

The original Black Mirror hits Netflix on June 5th and features Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie and more.

“Anne Sewitzky, the director, and I became very close, since going through all of this so far from home, she was really the only mother figure I had,” Miley said of the bonding experience with Anne over the California wildfires.

“Experiencing that together and in the realness of it all, we created something I think is magical. It’s hard for me to be proud of my work, I rarely walk away satisfied but I’m very proud of what we made. It really tells my story in some dark and funny way, as that show does, and as life is.”