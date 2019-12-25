Netflix has given us a lot to look forward to.
Netflix is kicking off the New Year with a great selection of content added to its library that include some beloved favourites from the past as well as new seasons of Netflix originals. Series such as Sex Education, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Grace and Frankie and the second half of BoJack Horseman will be added in January 2020 while other good titles such as American Beauty, Inception, Yes Man and Wild Wild West will be added to the collection.
Aside from the exciting January roll out, check out our round up of the best '90s flicks to watch while you're nursing your stomach from all your Christmas dinner trimmings.
JANUARY 1
Ghost Stories — NETFLIX FILM
Good Girls: Season 2
Messiah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Spinning Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Circle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
JANUARY 2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Thieves of the Wood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
JANUARY 3
Anne with an E: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
All the Freckles in the World — NETFLIX FILM
JANUARY 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson — NETFLIX FAMILY
JANUARY 8
Cheer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
JANUARY 10
AJ and the Queen — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Evil Dead
Giri / Haji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Inbestigators: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Medical Police — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Scissor Seven — NETFLIX ANIME
Until Dawn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
JANUARY 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
JANUARY 13
The Healing Powers of Dude — NETFLIX FAMILY
JANUARY 14
KIPO AND THE AGE OF WONDERBEASTS — NETFLIX FAMILY
THE MASTER
JANUARY 15
BIG FAT LIAR
QUIEN A HIERRO MATA — NETFLIX FILM
GRACE AND FRANKIE: SEASON 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
JANUARY 16
NiNoKuni — NETFLIX ANIME
Steve Jobs
JANUARY 17
Ares — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sex Education: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace — NETFLIX FILM
Vivir dos veces — NETFLIX FILM
Wer kann, der kann! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
JANUARY 18
The Bling Ring
JANUARY 20
Family Reunion: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
JANUARY 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Word Party: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
JANUARY 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Playing with Fire: Season 1
JANUARY 23
The Ghost Bride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October Faction — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
JANUARY 24
A Sun — NETFLIX FILM
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ranch: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rise of Empires: Ottoman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/26/20
Vir Das: For India — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
JANUARY 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
JANUARY 28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
JANUARY 29
Frères Ennemis — NETFLIX FILM
Next In Fashion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Night on Earth — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Omniscient — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
JANUARY 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
The Stranger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
JANUARY 31
37 Seconds — NETFLIX FILM
American Assassin
BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Diablero: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I AM A KILLER: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Nera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ragnarok — NETFLIX ORIGINAL