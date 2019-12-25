Netflix is kicking off the New Year with a great selection of content added to its library that include some beloved favourites from the past as well as new seasons of Netflix originals. Series such as Sex Education, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Grace and Frankie and the second half of BoJack Horseman will be added in January 2020 while other good titles such as American Beauty, Inception, Yes Man and Wild Wild West will be added to the collection.

Aside from the exciting January roll out, check out our round up of the best '90s flicks to watch while you're nursing your stomach from all your Christmas dinner trimmings.

JANUARY 1

Ghost Stories — NETFLIX FILM

Good Girls: Season 2

Messiah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Spinning Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Circle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

JANUARY 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Thieves of the Wood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

JANUARY 3

Anne with an E: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

All the Freckles in the World — NETFLIX FILM

JANUARY 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson — NETFLIX FAMILY

JANUARY 8

Cheer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

JANUARY 10

AJ and the Queen — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Evil Dead

Giri / Haji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Inbestigators: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Medical Police — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Scissor Seven — NETFLIX ANIME

Until Dawn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

JANUARY 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

JANUARY 13

The Healing Powers of Dude — NETFLIX FAMILY

JANUARY 14

KIPO AND THE AGE OF WONDERBEASTS — NETFLIX FAMILY

THE MASTER

JANUARY 15

BIG FAT LIAR

QUIEN A HIERRO MATA — NETFLIX FILM

GRACE AND FRANKIE: SEASON 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

JANUARY 16

NiNoKuni — NETFLIX ANIME

Steve Jobs

JANUARY 17

Ares — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sex Education: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace — NETFLIX FILM

Vivir dos veces — NETFLIX FILM

Wer kann, der kann! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

JANUARY 18

The Bling Ring

JANUARY 20

Family Reunion: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

JANUARY 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

JANUARY 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Playing with Fire: Season 1

JANUARY 23

The Ghost Bride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October Faction — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

JANUARY 24

A Sun — NETFLIX FILM

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ranch: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rise of Empires: Ottoman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/26/20

Vir Das: For India — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

JANUARY 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

JANUARY 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

JANUARY 29

Frères Ennemis — NETFLIX FILM

Next In Fashion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Night on Earth — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Omniscient — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

JANUARY 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

The Stranger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

JANUARY 31

37 Seconds — NETFLIX FILM

American Assassin

BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Diablero: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I AM A KILLER: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Nera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ragnarok — NETFLIX ORIGINAL