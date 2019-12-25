Netflix is kicking off the New Year with a great selection of content added to its library that include some beloved favourites from the past as well as new seasons of Netflix originals. Series such as Sex Education, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Grace and Frankie and the second half of BoJack Horseman will be added in January 2020 while other good titles such as American Beauty, Inception, Yes Man and Wild Wild West will be added to the collection. 

Aside from the exciting January roll out, check out our round up of the best '90s flicks to watch while you're nursing your stomach from all your Christmas dinner trimmings. 

JANUARY 1

Ghost Stories — NETFLIX FILM
Good Girls: Season 2
Messiah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Spinning Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Circle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man

JANUARY 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Thieves of the Wood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

JANUARY 3

Anne with an E: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
All the Freckles in the World — NETFLIX FILM

JANUARY 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson — NETFLIX FAMILY

JANUARY 8

Cheer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

JANUARY 10

AJ and the Queen — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Evil Dead
Giri / Haji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Inbestigators: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Medical Police — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Scissor Seven — NETFLIX ANIME
Until Dawn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

JANUARY 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

JANUARY 13

The Healing Powers of Dude — NETFLIX FAMILY

JANUARY 14

KIPO AND THE AGE OF WONDERBEASTS — NETFLIX FAMILY
THE MASTER 

JANUARY 15

BIG FAT LIAR
QUIEN A HIERRO MATA — NETFLIX FILM
GRACE AND FRANKIE: SEASON 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

JANUARY 16

NiNoKuni — NETFLIX ANIME
Steve Jobs

JANUARY 17

Ares — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sex Education: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace — NETFLIX FILM
Vivir dos veces — NETFLIX FILM
Wer kann, der kann! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

JANUARY 18

The Bling Ring

JANUARY 20

Family Reunion: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

JANUARY 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Word Party: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

JANUARY 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Playing with Fire: Season 1

JANUARY 23

The Ghost Bride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October Faction — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

JANUARY 24

A Sun — NETFLIX FILM
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ranch: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rise of Empires: Ottoman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/26/20
Vir Das: For India — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

JANUARY 27

Country Strong
We Are Your Friends

JANUARY 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

JANUARY 29

Frères Ennemis — NETFLIX FILM
Next In Fashion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Night on Earth — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Omniscient — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

JANUARY 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
The Stranger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

JANUARY 31

37 Seconds — NETFLIX FILM
American Assassin
BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Diablero: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I AM A KILLER: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Nera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ragnarok — NETFLIX ORIGINAL