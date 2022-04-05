A sketch on Saturday Night Live has prompted a streaming service to add on a new feature. Entertainment often garners responses from the public and SNL's moment with Pete Davidson, Gunna, Chris Redd, and Simon Rex has caused Netflix to take their humorous suggestion and make it a reality. Gunna was the musical guest on SNL over the weekend but he also appeared in the sketch where the men complained about why films these days are extra long.

"These days when I sit down to watch a movie, I can find just about anything in the world," said Davidson in the clip before he began rapping. "But night after night, there's always one kind of movie I'm looking for and that's a short-ass movie."



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

The whole bit was about how it's nearly impossible to find a film that is, at most, an hour and 40 minutes. Gunna jumps in with a few "short ass movie" bars as all participants weigh in with their favorite films with a comparable run time. The visual was giving fish-eye, Bad Boys era in the 1990s, and it was a sketch that quickly circulated on social media.

After the jokes went viral, Netflix took to Twitter where they reshared the sketch and added, "Good idea http://netflix.com/shortassmovies." Meanwhile, in the bit, Rex asked Davidson how long his film The King of Staten Island was and he playfully admitted the movie runs for over two hours. Check it out below.