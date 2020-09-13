Netflix has acquired the rights to Malcolm & Marie, an upcoming film starring Zendaya and John David Washington. The movie is being helmed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

"I am so grateful to this cast and crew, many of whom are my Euphoria family, for coming together during such uncertain times. We felt privileged to be able to make this film together and we did so with a lot of love. We are all thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix which is unparalleled in allowing filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories that reach audiences all over the world," Levinson said in a statement.

The film was shot during the coronavirus pandemic in Carmel, California from June 17 to July 2, while shooting on Euphoria was delayed.

Washington and Zendaya play a filmmaker and his girlfriend as they return from a movie premiere. The events that follow are said to test the strength of their love. The movie was filmed on 35mm in black and white.

A portion of the proceeds from the movie will go to Feeding America, a national charity that aids food banks.

Washington recently starred in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which just surpassed $200 million at the box office.

[Via]