This week, we've heard quite a bit about Netflix as the streaming service has been suffering a few hits. It has been reported that Netflix was a major downturn as the platform is said to have lost hundreds of thousands of subscribers, and later, it was shared that their plans for a Will Smith sequel have been axed. Back in 2017, Smith starred in the Netflix production Bright and production was pushing forward full steam for Bright 2.

Updates about the sequel arrived as recently as earlier this month, but we're only now receiving more information about the Smith's career fallout after his infamous Academy Awards slap involving Chris Rock.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

According to reports, a National Geographic project Smith was involved in has been delayed and on the heels of that news, Netflix has dropped Bright 2 altogether. Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw also tweeted that "Netflix has also abandoned plans to make a sequel to Bright." However, he added that this was "unrelated" to the Oscars incident. Smith has issued statements about his scandalous moment and has already offered an apology to all involved.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home," said the actor. "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."

"I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

