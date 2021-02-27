mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nessly Recruits MadeinTYO For The Melodic Tune "Link And Build"

Madusa S.
February 27, 2021 14:59
The Atlanta-based artist linked up with the "Uber Everywhere" rapper.


Nessly has been buzzing in the hip hop scene since garnering attention for his 2016 hit "Crying in Codeine," earning praise from different blogs. Since then, he's gone on to release four full-length projects, including Standing on Satan's Chest in 2019 and Wildflower in 2018. For his latest single "Link And Build," the rapper recruited Tokyo-raised rapper MadeinTYO for the mellow track. The "Uber Everywhere" hitmaker recently shared on social media he was ready to unleash a new mixtape, so his appearance on the track is likely a warm-up for fans as for what's to come. 

On "Link And Build," the rappers lament about reaching a level of success where they can afford to be as unbothered as they are. Nessly confidently spits in his verse, "Every death threat that I get you better send with a kiss." MadeinTYO delivers the second verse, while Nessly handles the infectious hook and the other verses.

The duo dropped off the visualizer for the track alongside the release of the single.

Quotable Lyrics

 

My left wrist abominable snowman
My chain got a choreography routine
Yours slow dance
Don’t ask for a pic and say we working that’s insulting
Better have your bankroll right before you post it!

 

