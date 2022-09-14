Over the past few months, Detroit Pistons Center Nerlens Noel has been trying to sue agent Rich Paul for $58 million. This all stems from a situation in 2017 in which Noel reportedly turned down a $70 million contract. Noel says he did this at the recommendation of Rich Paul, who was attempting to bring him to Klutch Sports.

Noel was never able to get a similar contract and he feels like Paul ultimately messed up his career. Unfortunately for Noel, this lawsuit did not go anywhere as Jane J. Boyle officially dismissed the case, according to reporter Liz Mullen.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for PATRÓN Tequila

Judge Boyle believes this is something that is more suited to the NBPA which deals with disputes between players and agents. As she explained, “any and all disputes between the Player and the Agent involving the meaning, interpretation, application, or enforcement of this Agreement or the obligations of the parties under this Agreement shall be resolved exclusively through the Arbitration procedure set forth in Section 5 of the NBPA Regulations Governing Player Agents.”

Paul is one of the most powerful agents in the entire NBA, and Noel's lawsuit was seen as a huge shock at the time. Moving forward, it remains to be seen whether or not Noel will continue to pursue damages from Paul, or drop the subject altogether.