Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo were recently named two of the best producers of the 21st century, and but Hip-Hop fans know that The Neptunes' influence spans far beyond music. In addition to producing timeless hit singles like Nelly’s "Hot in Herre" and Snoop Dogg’s "Drop It Like It’s Hot," Pharrell, Chad, and Shay Haley (as a part of N.E.R.D.) have also revolutionized the sneaker culture in rap, regardless of what Soulja Boy has to say about it.

Next month, N.E.R.D. will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of its debut album In Search Of..., and to honor the occasion, Pharrell, Chad, and Shay have teamed up with adidas for a special HU NMD N.E.R.D. According to HipHop DX, the commemorative sneaks come in a brand new colorway that boasts tan, mint green, and peach hues, and instead of the typical "Human Race" branding, the In Search Of... pair displays the classic N.E.R.D. lettering across the top of the shoe.



Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Pharrell, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley have collectively commented on the anticipate collaboration through an official statement on N.E.R.D.'s Instagram, saying, "Celebrating 20 years since the drop of our debut album, 'In Search Of...' [brain emoji]."

Contrary to the original release of In Search Of... (which dropped in Europe several months before its global re-release in 2002), the new HU NMD N.E.R.D. colorway will actually release worldwide before hitting Europe a month later. The sneakers are set to drop via the adidas Confirmed app and select retailers around the globe on August 6th, and sneakerheads and die-hard N.E.R.D. fans in Europe will unfortunately have to wait until early September to get their hands on a pair. Check out the pastel-colored Hu NMDs below.

