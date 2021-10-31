Another rising star has gone to soon. Earlier today, it was reported that Nenobia Washington, also known as social media icon, “The Queen of Brooklyn” has passed away, leaving behind a son. Washington was known for her comedic antics on her various accounts, and even received a story in Paper Magazine early last year.

Rap Alert on Twitter shared the tragic news earlier today. “Nenobia AKA The Queen of Brooklyn/BK Tidal Wave’s sister list confirmed tome that she passed away,” they wrote above the photo of Washington.

“This is A Sad Sad Day I can’t believe I’m writing R.I.P to My fam/ Lil Cuzzin/Lil sis Zenobia R.I.P You Will be Truly missed May God bless your soul,” a family member of the comedian’s named Dupree Frederick wrote in a Facebook post. “This is f*ckin me up right now.”

Many Twitter users have also been thrown off by the upsetting news. Several dropped replies saying that they would be “praying for her son,” while others shared sweet words and fond memories of Brooklyn’s Queen. “Washington had a shining personality and will forever be our internet icon. Our condolences go out to her family and loved ones,” one sweet tribute reads.

Rap Alert’s post also informed followers that details about Washington’s celebration of life will be shared when she gets them. According to Meaww, the internet sensation’s cause of death has yet to be revealed, but we do know that she was missing as of yesterday, and confirmed dead by her family today.

RIP Nenobia Washington.

