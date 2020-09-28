NeNe Leakes had time last night.

The reality television star went on the offensive, coming after two people who always have something to say about her: Wendy Williams and Andy Cohen.

On Sunday night, Wendy was Andy's guest on his talk show, where she called her supposed friend NeNe "boring" and said that she "likes attention". The comments were made following NeNe's departure from the Real Housewives series.

"NeNe has quit the show several times, and you’ll have her back," said Wendy. "NeNe likes attention, dramatic attention. I don’t know what NeNe is going to be doing for money. I’m not trying to count coins, but the Housewives is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff. Is it going to be like, Gregg [Leakes] and NeNe on another reality show? That’s boring. NeNe being a grandmother? That’s boring. NeNe and her own kids? That’s boring. NeNe trying to figure out Hollywood? That’s boring."

NeNe was tuned in and she decided to air out the duo of talk show hosts, coming for their necks on Twitter by calling Wendy a coke head and Andy a racist.

"Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS," she wrote on Twitter. "She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings. Keep trying me sir and imma let the world know who you really are. I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget."

Wow. It looks like it's officially a war between NeNe and Wendy/Andy.