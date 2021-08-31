Fans have watched them for years on Real Housewives of Atlanta and they have become one of the most popular reality couples to come out of the Bravo series, but Nene Leakes shared unfortunate news about her husband, Gregg Leakes. The couple has shared their journey with a global television audience for over a decade including their breakup and reconciliation, cheating scandals, and Gregg sharing that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

His road to recovery has been rocky and days ago, Nene shared that he is "transitioning to the other side."



On Real Housewives of Atlanta, Nene and Gregg were open about his remission and their fears of his cancer returning. They spoke about his treatment and even hired a chef to cook vegan meals for him during a time when he seemed to be getting better. On Tuesday (August 31), Nene and Gregg's son Brentt shared a message encouraging people to hold tight to those that are important in their lives.

"Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get," he said. "Time is so F*cking valuable dog. I can't express it. I'm learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people."

Thousands have been sending the Leakes family their prayers and well wishes, hoping for a miraculous recovery. Check out a few posts below.



