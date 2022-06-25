NeNe Leakes' relationship with Nyonisela Sioh has caused a lot of drama. At first, it seemed like she wasn't bothered by the controversy surrounding them, posting a picture of herself in his bed. The drama has escalated to a lawsuit, however, and now Leakes has had enough.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Leakes said that she didn't understand why she had to be at the center of Nyonisela Sioh's issues with his estranged wife Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh. Malomine had recently sued Leakes over an alleged affair between NeNe and Sioh.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"I feel like it’s their business and not mine, right?" Leakes said. "I feel like I was dragged into something that is just not my business. They have their own legal thing that’s going on. I shouldn’t be brought into it, that’s all. So, I really have no feelings about it." She went on to say that her boyfriend needed to be the one to take control of the situation, saying, "I really think that it’s something that [Nyonisela] has to handle himself."

Malomine sued Leakes last month, claiming that Leakes' and Sioh's alleged affair was the cause of her separation from Sioh. In the court documents submitted, Malomine asserts that the two "engaged in an ongoing romantic, uninhibited, and adulterous affair without the knowledge or consent" of Malomine. She also added that Sioh "repeatedly lied to [her] about his whereabouts." Malomine is seeking $100,000 in damages from Leakes for "criminal conversation" and "alienation of affections."

Even though Leakes has denied being a "husband stealer," Malomine feels differently. Claims her lawsuit: "As a result of the adulterous relationship between [Leakes] and [Sioh], the love and affection which existed between [Tehmeh-Sioh] and [Sioh] was alienated, estranged, and destroyed."

