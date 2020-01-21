Wendy Williams recently revealed on her talk show that her friend NeNe Leakes was thinking of leaving Real Housewives Of Atlanta for good after being the leading act on the show from the very beginning. Apparently NeNe had sent Wendy some text alluding to her departure but after Wendy shared the update, NeNe and her team have responded not only denying the news but making it clear that NeNe was just venting.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

“It’s been an especially difficult couple of weeks for Nene, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence. Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season," NeNe's representative said of the situation. Even though Wendy started the rumour, she thinks NeNe should stay on the show and not pack up shop just yet.

“In my opinion NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life. Forget hair pieces and arguing with them broads. You got that secret and that secret is going to melt their hearts," Wendy said.

NeNe and Wendy only recently hashed out a long-standing beef the duo had between each other. Last summer they both attended a party with Rick Ross and made amends, sharing endless photos of their newfound love. "When you get the call that says...Sis, let’s get off the bullshit and get on some real shit. OVERCOMING (I’m just saying it how it was said) This nite right here, was a movie," NeNe wrote.