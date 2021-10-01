Prior to his death earlier this year, Gregg Leakes told his wife NeNe that after he was gone, she would have to “move on.” It seems that NeNe is respecting the wishes of her late husband, as she just listed the mansion that they shared for sale.

According to Daily Mail, the pair purchased the 9,791 square-foot property back in 2015 “as a shell” and have since transformed it into a “Mediterranean palace with West Coast vibes.”

The house includes five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and is located in the Duluth area of Gwinnett County, which is approximately 20 miles from Atlanta.

The couple initially purchased the home for $2.1 million, but property records report that Leakes has put the house on the market for $4 million.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum‘s residence also happens to be located on a golf course within a gated community, and boasts tons of lush trees and beautiful landscaping.

The home’s kitchen features 10-foot tall cabinetry, Viking appliances, marble countertops and an oversized island. Daily Mail notes that a second full chef’s kitchen was added onto the other side of the house, which makes it an optimal location for entertaining large groups of guests, if that’s your thing.

Leakes’ walk-in closet is also one of the property’s crown jewels, with its many glass doors, jewelry cases, shoe racks, and mirrors.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, the main level also has a walk out pool, complete with a waterfall and a full wrap around covered patio.

The listing is currently being help by Elaine Richardson of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International. Check out a photo of the luxurious mansion below.

