We are saddened to report that Gregg Leakes, NeNe Leakes' husband, has passed away at 66-years-old. The television personality's condition recently worsened following a long battle with colon cancer, and on Wednesday, family friend Ernest Dukes confirmed that Gregg had crossed over.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," wrote Dukes in a press release.

"We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time," he continued.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

A few hours ago, NeNe told her followers that her husband was "transitioning to the other side" in a heartbreaking message. It was revealed a few weeks ago that Gregg's cancer had returned.

NeNe and Gregg's son Brentt also shared a message earlier this week, saying, "Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get. Time is so F*cking valuable dog. I can't express it. I'm learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people."

Rest in peace, Gregg Leakes. We're sending our deepest condolences to the Leakes family during this difficult time.



Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images