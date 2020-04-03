For years, NeNe Leakes has been at odds with her reality television co-stars. The peach-holding Real Housewives of Atlanta personality has built an empire from her appearance on the Bravo TV hit series. For over a decade, NeNe has floated in and out of reality TV on multiple networks, but Bravo TV has been her home and she always returns to the show that made her famous.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

However, NeNe Leakes has a tendency to rub some people the wrong way, and as of late, she's been engaged in a war of words with Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Eva Marcille. The pair have traded insults—Eva recently called her a "ratchet" "wide back" after NeNe said Eva should be axed from the show—so NeNe responded by dropping a diss track. She previewed the song on Instagram and called for her followers to turn the track into a dance challenge.

"YOU B*TCHES COULD NEVA HUNNI. I can’t turn yo plums into a peach! You should’ve performed #nowbowalittlelower I WEAR THE CROWN YOU WEAR A TIARA," NeNe wrote in the caption to the clip of her song "Come & Get This Hunni." She added, "NOW DROP THE BEAT APRIL 12th @iamladyluck Do your dance challenges and I’ll post them on my story. The best dance will be in the video." Check it out below.