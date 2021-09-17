Just yesterday, Real Housewives of Atlanta alumn NeNe Leakes took to Instagram to debut a new look that’s already got her followers talking. The 53-year-old revealed that she’s gone back to her signature blonde hair, but that’s not the only thing people noticed.

The smiling selfie is also topped with a filter that makes Leakes look almost unrecognizable. “NOOOOOOOOO!!!! Where is NeNe,” one comment asked.

“Who is this in the picture? That’s not NeNe,” another chimed in.

It appears that Leakes noticed those criticizing her latest upload, as she’s since limited the comment section, which is also flooded with words of love and support.

“Pushing thru,” the mother of two captioned her post, referring to the recent loss of her husband, Gregg Leakes.

Earlier this month, the family said an untimely good-bye to its patriarch after his battle with colon cancer, he was just 66. RIP.

After posting on her feed, Leakes took to her Instagram story to explain the transformation. “So I played in dark hair long enough. Now that I’m having to adjust to my new life, my new normal. I thought I’d go back to blonde.”

The reality star then went on to talk about how her support system has been keeping her strong through her loss.

“I have a whole group of people that’s coming to my house everyday doing different stuff with me. Trying to keep my mind off of… you know. Events that recently happened.”

She then reassured her fans, saying, “Love you guys. I’m OK and I’m pushing through.”

See Leakes’ brand new look for yourself below.