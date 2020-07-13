The daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Zindzi Mandela, has passed away at the age of 59.

Zindzi Mandela was the South African Ambassador to Denmark, serving for five years. The Minister of International Relations, Naledi Pandor, issued a statement following the news of her death.

"Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well," said Pandor.



Mandela's cause of death has not yet been revealed. A lengthier statement will likely be released later today with more information.

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, sent his condolences to Mandela's family.

"I offer my deep condolences to the Mandela family as we mourn the passing of a fearless political activist who was a leader in her own right," said Ramaphosa. "Our sadness is compounded by this loss being visited upon us just days before the world marks the birthday of the great Nelson Mandela. South Africa loses an important generational link connecting our divided history to the promise of better, more inclusive, tomorrows."



Zindzi Mandela is survived by her four children Zoleka, Zondwa, Bambatha, and Zwelabo. Rest in peace.

