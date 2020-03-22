Nelson Agholor and the Las Vegas Raiders have reached a contract agreement according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Saturday.

Will Newton / Getty Images

The deal is reportedly only one year. Agholor will turn 27 on May 24th.

During his five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Agholor showed flashes of brilliance but often struggled to find the consistency that would warrant the Eagles' first-round pick in 2015. The wide-receiver has recorded 224 catches on 375 targets for 2,515 yards -- an average of 11.2 yards per catch -- and 18 touchdowns during his career.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Agholor could only maintain a receptions-per-target rate of 56%, which ranked 132nd in the NFL, with his quarterback Carson Wentz.

Agholor played a key role in the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win against the New England Patriots in 2018. He pulled in nine-catches for 84-yards.

Agholor is the latest in a series of big-name free agency moves: Tom Brady has officially left the New England Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Philip Rivers, similarly, has left the Chargers for the Indianapolis Colts; Emmanuel Sanders has signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Jadeveon Clowney, Jameis Winston, and Robby Anderson are among the biggest name free agents still on the market as of Saturday.